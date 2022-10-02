Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and one run scored in a 13-4 loss to the Nationals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Schwarber wasted no time in getting the Phillies on the board, ripping a leadoff triple to left off Anibal Sanchez on the very first pitch of the game. The outfielder then stole home after J.T. Realmuto went down on strikes three batters later for his 10th steal of the season. Schwarber has gone 4-for-20 with two steals, two home runs, two RBI and six runs scored across his last six games.