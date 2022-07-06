Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of the Nationals.

Both homers came off Paolo Espino and neither was a cheapie, as Schwarber crushed a ball to straightaway center field in the first inning to lead off the game before depositing another in the second deck down the right-field line in the third. The 29-year-old slugger leads the NL with 25 home runs, and 14 of them have come since the beginning of June -- a 31-game stretch in which he's slashing .269/.374/.672 with 30 RBI.