Schwarber (calf) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Mets.
Schwarber is a no-go after he left Thursday's contest with a mild right calf strain. The injury won't likely require a stint on the injured list, but it's possible that he misses a few games while nursing the issue. Matt Vierling will take over in left field Friday and bat ninth against New York.
