Williams will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Marlins.
Though he'll crack the starting nine in the series finale, Williams looks like he'll be relegated to a short-side platoon role in center field while Odubel Herrera (ankle) is on the shelf. The lefty-hitting Travis Jankowski is getting Sunday off with a southpaw (Braxton Garrett) on the bump for MIami.
More News
-
Phillies' Luke Williams: Moves into bench role•
-
Phillies' Luke Williams: Sitting against righty again•
-
Phillies' Luke Williams: Nabs fifth straight start•
-
Phillies' Luke Williams: Slugs game-winning homer•
-
Phillies' Luke Williams: Receives big-league call-up•
-
Phillies' Luke Williams: Nabs spot in roster pool•