Williams will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

While the Phillies are without second baseman (Jean Segura) and everyday shortstop (Didi Gregorius) due to injuries, Williams looks like he could be in store for regular duties in the middle infield. The right-handed-hitting Williams will pick up his fifth straight start Sunday, though it bears noting that four of those have come against left-handed pitchers. Even so, Williams has made the most of his opportunity over the past four games, going 6-for-16 with three doubles.