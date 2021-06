Williams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

On the bench versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Erick Fedde) for the second day in a row, Williams looks like he won't be in line for an everyday role at the keystone while Jean Segura (groin) is on the shelf. Instead, the lefty-hitting Brad Miller looks poised to draw most of the starts at the position versus right-handed pitching, leaving the righty-hitting Williams to fill a short-side platoon role.