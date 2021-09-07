Williams (illness) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Williams has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 in late August. He shouldn't need too many rehab games given his relatively brief absence, though the Phillies haven't said exactly when he's expected back.
