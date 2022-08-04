Vierling is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

With the newly acquired Brandon Marsh making his team debut and with interim manager Rob Thomson having already anointed him as the Phillies' everyday center fielder, Vierling looks set to serve as the team's fourth outfielder moving forward. The Phillies should continue to find room in the lineup for the righty-hitting Vierling against left-handed pitching, but the lack of reliable playing time against righties moving forward will be a big hit to his fantasy value.