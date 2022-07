Vierling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Vierling will hit the bench for the series finale after he started each of the past three games, all at different positions. He was highly productive over those three contests with two hits, six walks, four RBI and three runs, so Vierling could be putting himself in contention for more work in the outfield while Odubel Herrera and Mickey Moniak continue to languish at the plate.