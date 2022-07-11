Vierling will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The righty-hitting Vierling has mostly operated as a short-side platoon player for the Phillies this season, but interim manager Rob Thomson looks like he's ready to give the rookie a fair shake as the team's primary center fielder. Vierling, who is making his third consecutive start Monday, has managed a .279 wOBA and 76 wRC+ mark against right-handed pitching this season, which is roughly on par with what the lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera (.281 wOBA, 78 wRC+) has been able to provide in those matchups.