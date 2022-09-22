Vierling went 5-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning victory against the Blue Jays.

Vierling notched five singles in the contest, the last of which was walk-off base knock in the bottom of the 10th frame. The multi-hit performance was his third in his last 11 games, batting .378 with three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored over that stretch. On the season, Vierling now owns a .247 average with five homers, 27 RBI, 38 runs and seven stolen bases over 106 games.