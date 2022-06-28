Vierling is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Vierling will take a seat after he went 4-for-11 with a double, a walk and two runs scored while starting in each of the past three contests. Though Bryce Harper's move to the 10-day injured list in advance of his upcoming thumb surgery should open up some additional playing time for Vierling, the 25-year-old won't necessarily be a fixture in the everyday lineup versus right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Playing time should pick up•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Filling in for Bryce Harper•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Homers twice in nightcap•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Scores winning run•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Recalled from Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Sent down Wednesday•