Vierling will sit Tuesday against the Mets.
Vierling started the first four games of the season in center field, as both of his potential platoon partners, Odubel Herrera (oblique) and Mickey Moniak (hand), are on the injured list. He'll get a rest Tuesday, with Simon Muzziotti taking over in center field.
