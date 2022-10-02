Vierling went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI home run and an RBI triple in an 8-2 victory over the Nationals on Saturday.
Vierling got the start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader and made the most of his opportunity with a home run and a triple en route to a three-RBI performance. Vierling is slashing .244/.297/.349 in 315 at-bats with six home runs this season.
