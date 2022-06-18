Vierling went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers and a walk in the second half of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Vierling tied the score at 1-1 with a homer off Paolo Espino in the top of the third inning. He later gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead with another solo shot off Tanner Rainey in the top of the ninth. Vierling had homered just once in 31 games this year and just three times in 65 career major-league contests heading into Friday's game.