Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Vierling has handled a near-everyday role for the Phillies for the better part of the last six weeks, but he'll likely lose out on playing time following Nick Castellanos' return from the injured list earlier this week. He'll be on the bench for the second time in three games.
