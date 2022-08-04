Vierling went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.
Getting the start in center field and batting eighth against right-hander Charlie Morton, Vierling snagged his fifth steal of the year, albeit on his ninth attempt. The 25-year-old will face additional competition for playing time in center from deadline acquisition Brandon Marsh, who's expected to join the Phillies on Thursday, and Vierling's splits on the season suggest he could find himself on the short side of a platoon with the former Angel.