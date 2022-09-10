Vierling isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
Vierling has gone 3-for-15 with a double, two runs and a strikeout over the last five games but will head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Nick Maton is starting in right field and batting sixth.
