Phillies' Matt Vierling: Not starting Saturday
Vierling isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Vierling started the last nine games and hit .188 with a double, two RBI, a run and a stolen base. Odubel Herrera will draw the start in center field and bat ninth Saturday.
