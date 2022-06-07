Vierling was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Vierling spent nearly a month with the Triple-A club and slashed .271/.347/.459 with two homers, 15 runs, nine RBI and eight stolen bases over 21 games in Lehigh Valley. He'll serve as utility depth for Philadelphia after Johan Camargo (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
