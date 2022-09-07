Vierling will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

He'll in the lineup for the eighth time in nine games and appears to have moved into a full-time role in the wake of Nick Castellanos (oblique) landing on the injured list Sunday. Vierling is hitting .224 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 125 at-bats since the All-Star break, so his fantasy upside will likely be somewhat limited even if he continues to receive steady playing time.