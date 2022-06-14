Vierling went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Vierling started at third base and batted ninth. He hit a one-out single in the ninth inning, stole second and scored on Rhys Hoskins' walkoff single. Vierling has picked up two starts in seven games since he was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, serving as more of a versatile defender off the bench. He's posted a .196/.270/.286 slash line, one home run, two stolen bases, five RBI and six runs scored through 63 plate appearances overall.