Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

He'll cede center field to Odubel Herrera for the series finale after starting in each of the Phillies' last three games. Vierling is slashing an uninspiring .200/.270/.255 since the beginning of July, so it wouldn't be surprising if the playoff-hopeful Phillies sought outside help in center field ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.