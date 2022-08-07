Vierling went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

After sitting out both of the previous two contests, the righty-hitting Vierling re-entered the lineup Saturday against Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin. The Phillies would go on to bat around in the first inning while putting up six runs, with Vierling's two-out, three-run blast representing half of the scoring output. Vierling is back on the bench for Sunday's series finale, and he's likely to fill a short-side platoon role in center field with the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh moving forward.