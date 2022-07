Vierling went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in a 4-3 loss Sunday in St. Louis.

Vierling drove in a run with a single and then stole second base in the fourth. The 26-year-old is hitting .277/.379/.468 over his last 58 plate appearances across 17 games. He has appeared at six different positions and started games at five different spots this season, proving his versatility to the Phillies.