Vierling went 0-for-1 with two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss against the Cardinals.

Despite not picking up a hit, Vierling still ended up with two RBI thanks to two sacrifice flies. He sent Alec Bohm home in the second inning and JT Realmuto home in the third. He also walked twice in the game. The outfielder is now slashing .245/.330/.378 on the season.