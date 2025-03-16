Kepler was diagnosed with a lower-back contusion after being removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 32-year-old suffered the injury when he collided with the wall in left field while making a catch, with the Phillies labeling his exit as a precautionary move. Assuming the injury doesn't linger, Kepler could be back in the lineup after taking a couple days to recover.
