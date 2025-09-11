Kepler went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, five RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 11-3 win over the Mets.

The veteran outfielder put together an incredible performance, driving in five runs, matching his entire RBI total from the month of July, and marking his most in a single game since 2016. Kepler's big night was highlighted by his 16th homer of the season, giving him four long balls across his last 15 contests. While consistency has eluded him for much of 2025, the 32-year-old is now slashing .221/.306/.392 with 50 RBI, 56 runs, eight doubles and three steals over 439 plate appearances.