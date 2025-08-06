Kepler went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Kepler went deep his first time up in the second inning to give the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. He then doubled and scored his next time up. It was his second game this season with multiple extra-base hits and his first time since July 2 with multiple RBI in a game. It's been a struggle at the dish most of the season for Kepler in his inaugural season in Philadelphia, and he's entrenched in a platoon role following the trade deadline.