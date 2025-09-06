Kepler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Kepler took Valente Bellozo deep in the second inning for his 15th long ball of the season and later added an RBI single for his sixth multi-hit effort in his last 16 contests. During that stretch, the outfielder has gone 18-for-60 (.300) with 9 RBI and 11 runs scored. Even amid recent success at the plate, the 32-year-old is still slashing just .216/.302/.386 with 45 RBI, 53 runs scored, 18 doubles and 2 stolen bases across 422 plate appearances.