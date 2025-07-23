Kepler went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The steal was Kepler's first of the year, while his second-inning shot off Richard Fitts was his first homer since July 2 and his 11th of the season. Kepler has struggled to make a consistent impact in his first campaign with the Phillies, and through 13 games in July he's slashing just .222/.326/.389 with two homers, three runs and four RBI.