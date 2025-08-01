Kepler (triceps) is starting in left field and batting seventh Friday against the Tigers, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Kepler was scratched from the lineup Wednesday due to triceps soreness, but he's back in action following Thursday's team off day. The veteran outfielder scuffled to a .580 OPS over 18 games in July, and he could see his playing time take a hit if the struggles continue after the Phillies acquired Harrison Bader on Thursday.