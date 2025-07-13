Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After exiting Wednesday's 13-0 win over the Giants with a bruised shin, Kepler was cleared to start in both of the Phillies' first two contests in San Diego, going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks and a run scored between those games. Though the lefty-hitting Kepler isn't believed to be dealing with any setbacks, he'll be held out of the lineup against a right-hander (Nick Pivetta) on Sunday in what looks to be nothing more than a rest day with the All-Star break on the horizon. Otto Kemp will cover left field in Kepler's stead.