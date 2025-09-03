Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Kepler will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with two absences coming against southpaws. Though he should continue to play frequently versus righties, Kepler will occasionally find himself as the odd man out of the lineup with the Phillies having begun to open up more playing time for Harrison Bader as part of a four-man rotation in the outfield.