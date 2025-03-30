Kepler is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After going 1-for-7 with three walks, a double, two runs and four strikeouts in the first two games of the season, Kepler will hit the bench Sunday with lefty Mitchell Parker taking the mound for Washington. Brandon Marsh will shift to left field while Johan Rojas mans center in the series finale.