Phillies' Max Kepler: Swats two-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kepler went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Kepler got the Phillies on the board in the second with a two-run shot to right for his first home run since May 24 and his first hit since June 3. Over his last 14 games, Kepler is batting a miserable .105/.190/.211 while continuing to work in a strong-side platoon role in left field with Weston Wilson.
