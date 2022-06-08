Moniak isn't starting Wednesday against the Brewers.
Moniak went 1-for-3 with a run in Tuesday's series opener against Milwaukee but will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Odubel Herrera is starting in center field and batting eighth.
