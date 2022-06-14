Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Moniak looked good in spring training and was given another crack at the big leagues in late May after the fractured hand he suffered shortly before Opening Day healed, but his latest stint on the active roster was as brief and as unimpressive as his previous cameos. He was sent down after playing just nine games, but his .160/.250/.161 slash line and 37.9 percent strikeout rate weren't close to acceptable. He now owns a .139/.244/.181 career line in 38 major-league games. Yairo Munoz's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
