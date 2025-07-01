Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Cracks 10th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Padres.
The Philadelphia outfielder extended his team's lead to 4-0 when he hit a 372-foot solo shot off San Diego starter Matt Waldron in the fifth. This marks Castellanos' 12th consecutive season with double-digit homers, with the only season he didn't reach the plateau being his 11-game cup of coffee in 2013. Through 345 total plate appearances, the 33-year-old is slashing .282/.325/.451 with 45 RBI and 38 runs scored across 84 games.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Slugs ninth homer in lopsided win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Stays hot with two-run shot•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Being benched Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts grand slam•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Stays hot with first triple•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Slugs sixth long ball in loss•