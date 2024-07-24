Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double during Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

Castellanos starred in the Phillies' three-run ninth inning, belting a two-out, two-RBI double off Jhoan Duran to give Philadelphia a comfortable lead. In his last seven games, Castellanos is 8-for-27 (.296) with two homers, five doubles and nine total RBI.