Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Pirates.

Castellanos put the finishing touch on the Phillies' win, clubbing a solo home run in the ninth inning off Josh Fleming. In three games following the All-Star break, Castellanos is 5-for-12 with three doubles, a homer and merely one strikeout. On the year, the 32-year-old has 14 homers, 45 runs and 50 RBI along with a .690 OPS.