Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Pirates.
Castellanos put the finishing touch on the Phillies' win, clubbing a solo home run in the ninth inning off Josh Fleming. In three games following the All-Star break, Castellanos is 5-for-12 with three doubles, a homer and merely one strikeout. On the year, the 32-year-old has 14 homers, 45 runs and 50 RBI along with a .690 OPS.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Homer, four RBI in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Has four hits, drives in three•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Drives in five Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Four hits in walk-off win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Provides only offense in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Three hits, home run in win•