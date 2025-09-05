Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Falling into short-side platoon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Miami.
Castellanos has now been absent from the lineup each of the last three times the Phillies have faced a right-handed batter, as he appears to have fallen into a short-side platoon. He's slashing only .199/.253/.309 since the All-Star break. Max Kepler will start in right field and bat seventh for Friday's series opener.
