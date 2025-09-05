default-cbs-image
Castellanos is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Miami.

Castellanos has now been absent from the lineup each of the last three times the Phillies have faced a right-handed batter, as he appears to have fallen into a short-side platoon. He's slashing only .199/.253/.309 since the All-Star break. Max Kepler will start in right field and bat seventh for Friday's series opener.

