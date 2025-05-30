Castellanos went 5-for-8 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's doubleheader split with Atlanta.

After going 4-for-4 in the opening game, Castellanos scored the Phillies' second run in the nightcap after smacking a one-out double. The 33-year-old Castellanos hasn't been hitting for much power -- he has just four home runs this year, and one in his last 40 games. However, he's now gone 8-for-18 (.444) in his previous five contests. Overall, Castellanos is slashing .288/.329/.409 with 29 RBI, 25 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 234 plate appearances this year.