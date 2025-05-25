Castellanos went 1-for-3 with one double, two walks, two RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Castellanos gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning. He also had a sacrifice fly in the 11th to produce the final run of the game. He's logged two steals this season, both of which have come over his last 11 games, a span in which he has gone 11-for-43 (.256) with a 2:6 BB:K. Overall, he's batting .275 with a .717 OPS, four home runs, 29 RBI and 24 runs scored across 52 contests.