Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-1 win over the Reds.

Castellanos and Bryson Stott went back-to-back with solo shots off of Luis Cessa in the second inning. The 30-year-old slugger then knocked an RBI double in the third. Castellanos improved his slash line to .267/.310/.398 with 38 extra-base hits and 58 RBI through 121 games. He's gone 19-for-51 (.373) during his active 12-game hitting streak.