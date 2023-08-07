Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-4 win over Kansas City.

Castellanos extended Philadelphia's lead to 7-4 with a two-run, 429-foot homer off Jonathan Heasley in the fifth inning. It's Castellanos' 17th homer of the year and his third in six games. Overall, the 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .274/.315/.455 with 67 RBI, 57 runs scored and six stolen bases across 466 plate appearances this season.