Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI in an 8-5 win over the Cubs on Wednesay.

Castellanos keyed a big offensive day for the Phillies, knocking a three-run homer in the second inning and notching another RBI with a double in the fourth. The veteran outfielder has tallied six multi-hit performance in his past 13 games, batting .327 (18-for-55) with three homers, 13 RBI and two thefts over that span. Castellanos had a disappointing first season in Philadelphia last year, but he's turned things around with a .314/.359/.498 slash line, 10 long balls, 47 runs, 49 RBI and five steals over 303 plate appearances so far this season.