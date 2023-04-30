Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a solo homer scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over Houston.
Castellanos took Cristian Javier deep for a solo home run in the fourth inning to get the Phillies on the board. After going without a home run in his first 21 games, Castellanos has belted four long balls in the last seven games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 appearances. After managing just 13 homers in 524 at-bats in 2022, Castellanos is on pace to best that total after putting up four in just 108 at-bats so far this season.
