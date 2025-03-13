Castellanos was held out of Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus Atlanta due to an illness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Castellanos hasn't played in a game since Sunday, though only Thursday's absence can be attributed to his illness. He'll likely take another day or two to rest before returning to the Phillies' lineup.
