Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Castellanos opened the scoring with a second-inning homer, though the Padres answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The veteran outfielder is up to 12 homers on the year, four of which he's hit over his last 13 games. For the season, he's added a .276/.317/.445 slash line, 51 RBI, 42 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases across 93 games.